Late night for Alisha Lehmann! Swiss star stays up until 3am to watch boyfriend Douglas Luiz in Copa America action – only to see Brazil lose on penalties to Uruguay Alisha LehmannDouglas LuizCopa AmericaBrazilUruguay vs BrazilUruguay

Alisha Lehmann stayed up until 3am to watch boyfriend Douglas Luiz in Brazil's Copa America penalty shootout loss to Uruguay.