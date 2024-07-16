Alisha Lehmann offers sneak peak into her first day at Juventus as Swiss women's star shows off keepy-uppy skills and poses in full suit
Alisha Lehmann has offered a sneak peak into her first day at Juventus, with the Swiss star suited and booted after sealing a transfer to Italy.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Forward has swapped the West Midlands for Turin
- Ready to embrace exciting new challenge in Italy
- Has made move alongside boyfriend Douglas Luiz