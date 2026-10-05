Milan injury crisis deepens! Alexis Saelemaekers facing lengthy layoff with ankle surgery fears after Pervis Estupinan knee blow

The Rossoneri medical department is facing a busy period following the news that Saelemaekers has suffered a significant setback in his recovery process. After undergoing a series of medical examinations over the weekend, the club confirmed that the Belgian winger's right ankle has shown signs of structural failure. The tests unfortunately revealed that the joint has 'lost stability at the site of the previous surgery,' which has immediately raised concerns regarding his availability for the remainder of the season.

This development is particularly frustrating for the 27-year-old, who previously underwent an operation to repair a medial malleolus fracture in September 2024.