'It's not good enough' - Alessia Russo makes crestfallen admission after Chelsea heap more misery on Arsenal & Jonas Eidevall

Getty Images SportJack McRae'It's not good enough' - Alessia Russo makes crestfallen admission after Chelsea heap more misery on Arsenal & Jonas EidevallA. RussoArsenal WomenArsenal Women vs Chelsea FC WomenWSLWomen's footballArsenal's Alessia Russo has sent a message to the club's fans after the Gunners slipped to another disappointing defeat.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRusso sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fansBack-to-back defeats to Bayern Munich & ChelseaPressure is mounting on Jonas EidevallFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below