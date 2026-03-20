Alejandro Garnacho told how to justify £40m price tag at Chelsea as Blues legend explains what ex-Man Utd winger is missing

Garnacho does boast the backing of Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior. The man calling shots from the dugout has said of bringing the best out of a forward that is clearly capable of delivering more than his current numbers suggest: “Garna is a top player. ‘I’ve changed a little bit tactically since I've come in; I've wanted to dominate midfield areas. That has meant at times I've only played with one winger, but Garna is an outstanding player. What I've really liked in this period is his reaction to not starting.”

Rosenior continued: “We have got to take into account that Garna is 21 – he's got huge ability and huge potential. For any young player, the biggest thing to be challenged is your consistency level, but he's showing really good signs, not just in training but in meetings, that he's on a really good track. He’s definitely going to get his opportunities to play with the schedule we've got coming up.

“I want to find out about people's character not just when times are good, but when times are difficult as well. What I want is a consistent winning team, and to have a consistent winning team, you need consistent behaviours and habits regardless of what's happening to you individually.

“So not just Garna, every player knows from the conversations I've had that how they operate day to day – not just in training but in meetings – affects my team selection. And Garna has put himself in a really, really good place the last few weeks and he's more than knocking on the door to start.

“People make judgments based on the way people look. Garna is a really good character who works really hard every day in training. I know in the end his quality is going to show in a really consistent way.”