Alan Shearer slams Man Utd for overpaying on Benjamin Sesko deal and admits he does not have high hopes for Red Devils £70m striker

United pursued the Sesko transfer for a long time in the last transfer window and finally managed to secure the move in August as they agreed to pay £74million ($100m) to RB Leipzig. The highly-rated Bundesliga was a priority transfer for the Red Devils, who were desperate to solve their goal scoring woes after a nightmare campaign in the 2024-25 season.

Sesko, though, has yet to live up to the high price tag as he has scored just two goals in the Premier League and has started in only six out of the 11 matches the club played. In their latest outing against Tottenham Hotspur, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Ruben Amorim introduced Sesko in the 58th minute, only to sub him off in the closing stages of the match after a robust challenge from Micky van de Ven.

At the end of the game, Amorim expressed concern over the striker's condition, while ignoring questions on his form. The Portuguese coach said: "That is not the biggest concern now. That happens, especially with a striker. I am more concerned with an injury, because it's in the knee, we don't know, we need Ben to be a better team. I have no idea. Because it's the knee we never know."