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‘New challenge’ - Has AC Milan superstar opened transfer door to Man Utd with ‘another league’ revelation?
Leao ready for San Siro exit
The future of Milan superstar Leao has been thrust into the spotlight after the forward gave a remarkably candid interview regarding his career ambitions. Despite being under contract at San Siro, the 26-year-old indicated that his time in Italy may be drawing to a natural conclusion following a difficult season where he was often played out of position as a centre-forward.
“Personally, I think I’ve already given everything I have in Milan,” Leao said in an interview with Sport TV. “It’s a club that helped me to grow, that supported me in difficult moments and fortunately I’ve also managed to write my name in Rossoneri history. I think that everyone has dreams, ambitions, challenges to face. I aspire to have a new challenge in a new league. And if that were to happen, I’d be very happy. Also because I know I did a good job at Milan.”
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Manchester United and Arsenal on red alert
Leao’s comments will undoubtedly pique the interest of several Premier League heavyweights, most notably Manchester United. The Portuguese international recently fueled the fire by admitting during a podcast appearance that he likes United because his idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. He also named Arsenal as another English side he enjoys watching, placing both clubs on high alert as they look to bolster their attacking options.
Milan currently find themselves in a state of flux, having finished fifth in Serie A and failing to secure a spot in Europe’s premier club competition. With the club needing to balance the books and lacking a permanent head coach and senior directors, the owners may view their star winger as an expendable asset to fund a summer overhaul.
Chaos behind the scenes at Milan
Indeed. The Rossoneri are currently operating in a vacuum of leadership following a complete sweep of the sporting hierarchy. The club is searching for a new direction after moving on from Massimiliano Allegri, and reports suggest they have scheduled a meeting with departing Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner to discuss the managerial vacancy.
The lack of stability at the club, combined with the absence of Champions League football, has created the perfect storm for a potential exit. While Leao previously expressed a desire to redeem himself under the guidance of club advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic, his latest comments suggest a growing appetite for the "highest levels in Europe" that Milan currently cannot provide.
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Focus turns to 2026 World Cup
Before any decision is made regarding his club future, Leao is focusing on his international duties with Portugal. He has been named in the squad for the 2026 World Cup and intends to use the tournament as a platform to showcase his talents on the global stage before evaluating the best path forward for his career.
“The most important thing for me now is the World Cup. I want to have a good World Cup and to help my national team. And then, when the time comes, I will study the best options for the future of my career, to continue competing at the highest level in Europe,” the winger stated. With several elite clubs watching closely, the aftermath from Portugal's campaign could well dictate where one of Europe's most exciting attacker lands next season.