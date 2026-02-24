AC Milan star Ruben Loftus-Cheek reveals gruesome injuries after undergoing surgery on broken jaw

The 30-year-old midfielder lasted less than 11 minutes of an Italian top-flight fixture at San Siro. That is because he collided with Parma goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi early on - with both men competing for a ball played into the penalty area.

Corvi got his hands to the delivery in question, diverting it away from danger, but ended up clattering into Loftus-Cheek. A sickening clash of heads left Milan’s No.8 in a crumpled heap on the turf.

Immediate medical attention was required, with concussion fears being raised. Loftus-Cheek was clearly in some discomfort, and a lot of pain. Physios tended to him on the pitch, with a neck brace being fitted. He was then taken away on a stretcher.