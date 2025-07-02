AC Milan submit new offer worth €32m for midfield target as Massimiliano Allegri's revolution continues after Luka Modric and Samuele Ricci agreements
AC Milan have made a new offer for midfield target Ardon Jashari in order to bolster Massimiliano Allegri’s squad ahead of the upcoming season.
- Milan present new offer to Ardon Jashari
- Swiss midfielder considers Milan his dream club
- Could be Milan's third midfield signing