Goal.com
LiveTickets

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
World Cup Food Pt. 2GOAL
Celia Balf

From Paraguay's empanadas to the Ivory Coast's sweet plantain puree: Taste the 2026 World Cup through NYC’s best fan-favorite foods from Groups D, E and F

FEATURES
World Cup
USA
Paraguay
Australia
Turkiye
Sweden
Japan
Netherlands
Germany
Ivory Coast

Explore the top game-day foods from 2026 World Cup Groups D, E and F, plus NYC restaurants to watch matches and sample global flavors.

Beer, food and an array of condiments. Does it get any better?

Take a trip through any borough in New York City and experience the flavors of nearly every country competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. From family-owned restaurants in Harlem showing every Ivory Coast match alongside plates of chicken, fish and sweet plantains to Japanese sake bars on the Lower East Side serving dishes inspired by home and keeping patrons around for big matches through generous pours of sake, New York offers a culinary journey that mirrors the global game itself.

There are German restaurants serving bratwurst and clinking giant beers. Turn the corner and you'll find Australian restaurants known for their sausage rolls and Paraguayan eateries frying up empanadas for all. The food may be different, but it is connected by something universal: the joy of gathering with friends, family and fellow supporters to share a meal while watching the beautiful game.

As the unofficial soccer capital of the United States and one of the sport's most diverse and passionate cities, New York is uniquely positioned to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Few places in the world can match its blend of cultures, cuisines and soccer communities, making it the perfect place to experience the tournament beyond the stadium.

From fries and mayonnaise to kebab pizza, GOAL explores the signature dishes of 16 World Cup nations, all available across New York City's five boroughs.

From Groups D, E and F, we managed to eat quite a bit, and the tournament has not even started yet.

  • PizzaGetty

    USA

    Where do you begin with the most popular game-day food in the United States? Most classic match-day experiences include a hot dog and a cold beer, or perhaps a slice of pizza and a soda. According to YouGov, French fries are America's most popular food. That should come as no surprise, as World Cup stadiums across the United States will undoubtedly serve fries in abundance.

    From Football Factory and Legends to O'Hanlon's and Smithfield Hall, New York City has no shortage of soccer bars, and all of them serve fries.

    • Advertisement
  • ParaguayGetty

    Paraguay

    Empanadas for all!

    Step into I Love Paraguay in Sunnyside, Queens, and get a taste of Paraguayan cuisine inspired by Guaraní roots. The menu is carefully crafted by Nancy Ojeda and her husband, Carlos, who first opened a restaurant in Paraguay in the 1990s before bringing their culinary traditions to New York City.

    Watch the match and enjoy Paraguay's national dishes alongside a vibrant community of soccer supporters.


  • CevepiGetty

    Australia

    Old Mates Pub in New York City's Financial District may be the most quintessential Australian bar in the city, but it is far from the only one. From Dudley's to The Liberty, New York City is home to a thriving Australian food and pub scene.

    Meat pies and sausage rolls are among the most popular foods enjoyed at soccer matches in Australia. For the World Cup, supporters can find plenty of Australian favorites, along with cold pints and classic pub fare, while cheering on the Socceroos.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • TürkiyeGetty

    Türkiye

    According to UEFA, simit is one of the most popular foods enjoyed on the way to soccer matches in Türkiye. The sesame-crusted circular bread is easy to eat on the go and serves as the perfect pregame snack.

  • Ron Robert Zieler Germany World Cup 2014Getty

    Germany

    There's only one answer when it comes to the best German food for game days, and that's bratwurst. Grilled sausages served with mustard and a perfectly crusted piece of bread or a warm roll are not only hearty but also a staple for fans watching their national team compete.

    In NYC, there are plenty of German bars and restaurants to choose from. Any excuse to visit a bierhaus and drink a hefeweizen is a good one. Good options for World Cup games include Black Forest in Brooklyn, which is famously known as a go-to spot for watching Germany matches and gained recognition during the team's 2014 World Cup triumph.

  • Soccer mural curacaoGetty

    Curaçao

    If you're in Curaçao watching soccer, you're most likely eating pastechi, a crescent-shaped pastry filled with anything from cheese to beef, chicken, tuna, cod and vegetables. It's one of those snacks that's good around the clock, from morning to evening, and it also makes a great handheld option for watching matches.

    There are plenty of Caribbean and African fusion restaurants across NYC, but one of the highest-rated is Lélé on Madison Avenue. You may not be able to watch Curaçao play there, but you will surely eat well.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-BARCELONAAFP

    Ivory Coast

    There was a time when Didier Drogba's mother prepared traditional African food for a group of people visiting Ivory Coast to watch the Africa Cup of Nations. She cooked a variety of Ivorian dishes, including chicken and fish with rice, plantains, potatoes and spicy sauces.

    In an interview with The Associated Press in 2012, she said Drogba's favorite food growing up was sweet plantain puree. For people watching soccer, traditional Ivorian fare often includes chicken and fish with rice, along with staples such as foufou and alloco.

    If you make your way to Harlem, there are two top spots for Ivorian cuisine: Chez Eleonore and Sylla.

  • ecuadorGetty Images

    Ecuador

    Chuzo Culture in Park Slope, Brooklyn, is a restaurant known for its Ecuadorian cuisine and for showing soccer matches year-round. The restaurant is known for its grilled meats, salchipapas and, of course, sweet plantains. There's also Rincon Melania in Long Island City, which is a go-to spot for ceviche.

    Ecuadorians have plenty of options when it comes to popular dishes to enjoy while watching soccer. However, empanadas and bolones never fail.

  • netherlands fans womens euro 2022Getty Images

    Netherlands

    Want to celebrate like a true Dutchman? Eat an open-faced sandwich, or better yet, throw on some chocolate sprinkles, also known as hagelslag. Watching the Dutch play soccer often calls for classic French fries with mayonnaise, which in the Netherlands are known as frites met.

    Head to Hurley's Saloon in Midtown, which is not just a local gathering hub for the Netherlands Club of New York but is also known as the place to go when the national team is playing.

  • JAPAN-US-FOOD-DRINK-LIFESTYLE-INTERNET-AGRICULTUREAFP

    Japan

    In the East Village, there's Sake Bar Decibel, an underground restaurant that shows Japanese matches and brings together expats and locals for sake and footy. The Japanese food scene in NYC is anything but scarce, but finding a restaurant that also shows soccer can be more challenging.

    If you want to eat like you're watching soccer in Japan, try yakisoba, stir-fried noodles, or donburi, a bowl of rice topped with a variety of meats and seafood.

  • Sweden v Poland - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offsGetty Images Sport

    Sweden

    What if we told you that one of the most popular foods to eat while watching sports in Sweden is kebab pizza? It's exactly what it sounds like: kebab meat, vegetables and dressing on top of a pizza. It's also popular to enjoy grilled korv (sausage), either on a bun or without one.

    There's even a Swedish Football Club in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, that serves as a venue for social gatherings and private sporting events while showing matches.

  • tunisia Getty Images

    Tunisia

    Crispy brik is truly the perfect snack to enjoy while watching soccer. It's a heavenly pastry that is deep-fried and and is stuffed with a runny egg, sometimes tuna and parsley too. The trick is to eat this without breaking the running egg inside, now try doing that while Tunisia competes in the World Cup! There's many Tunisian dishes at restaurants across NYC, however very few dedicated restaurants to purely Tunisian options.

How far will Germany go at the World Cup?

425 Votes