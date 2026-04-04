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Christian Guinin

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15 goal contributions for free! Will VfB Stuttgart pull off a real transfer coup this summer?

Bundesliga
Transfers
Chuki
VfB Stuttgart
RB Leipzig

VfB Stuttgart could pull off a real transfer coup this summer.

According to the newspaper AS, the reigning DFB Cup champions are among a number of clubs interested in 21-year-old Chuki of Real Valladolid.

  • The attacking talent still has a contract with the Spanish second-tier side that runs until the end of the current season. The club is reportedly seeking to extend his contract, but no agreement has been reached so far.

    According to the report, it seems unlikely that Chuki will stay at Valladolid for another year. Instead, he is said to be seeking a new challenge and could therefore join another club on a free transfer in the summer.

    With 15 goal contributions (seven goals, eight assists), the 21-year-old is having a strong season and is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise rather weak Valladolid side. Having been relegated from the top flight last year, the club from Castile and León is also stuck in a relegation battle in the second tier. Just five points separate Valladolid from the direct relegation places.

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    Could Chuki be Diomande’s successor at RB Leipzig?

    In addition to VfB Stuttgart, RB Leipzig are said to be the second Bundesliga side to be showing interest in Chuki, who is capable of playing on the flanks as well as in the number 10 role. However, the Bulls would likely only consider a transfer if the much-coveted Yan Diomande were to look to leave.

    But there is also stiff competition on the international stage. According to AS, Juventus, Villarreal, Como 1907 and Betis Sevilla are all said to have the 21-year-old on their radar as well.

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