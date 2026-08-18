AFP
'Best possible specialists' - Xabi Alonso explains Chelsea's decision to hire Aston Villa set-piece expert Austin MacPhee
Alonso seeks elite gains with MacPhee
Chelsea have signaled their intent to dominate all facets of the game by securing the services of MacPhee, a move Alonso describes as vital for the club's evolution. The Blues agreed a compensation fee with Aston Villa for the Scottish specialist, who gained a reputation for transforming Unai Emery's side into a set-piece juggernaut.
Having joined the Stamford Bridge setup in late July, MacPhee has wasted no time in implementing his tactical nuances during a rigorous pre-season schedule. Speaking about the appointment with the Men In Blazers Network, Alonso explained: "We want to have the best possible specialists in their departments, For sure, Austin has experience in the Premier League."
He added: "For the staff, for us, it is going to be challenging to learn quick and adapt to the Premier League as well. So to have Austin around, Ben (Roberts), other people that were here last year with these fresh experiences from the Premier League and knowing what it takes to win games and to prepare for each game - it helps a lot."
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Building a Premier League ready staff
The arrival of MacPhee is not just about corner routines; it is about providing Alonso with a foundation of domestic knowledge as he navigates his first season in the English top flight. By retaining figures like Ben Roberts and adding MacPhee’s expertise, Chelsea have created a blend of continental flair and Premier League pragmatism.
This collaborative approach is designed to shorten the learning curve for Alonso’s primary coaching group. The manager highlighted how crucial it is to have voices in the room who understand the specific demands of the division, ensuring that the team is meticulously prepared for every tactical scenario they might face during the grueling 38-game season. "We are happy that Austin is now with us." Alonso said.
Reviving the brilliance of Cole Palmer
While the coaching staff undergoes a reshuffle, Alonso is equally focused on revitalizing his key assets on the pitch, most notably Cole Palmer. The England international saw his form fluctuate last term due to fitness concerns, but his manager believes a tactical and physical reset will see him return to his devastating best.
Addressing the plan for the 24-year-old, Alonso told the Daily Mail: "The first step must be entirely physical, as the player has to feel fully recovered and be 100% ready in order to be able to give his utmost on the pitch. Once he reaches this readiness and high fitness, the role of self-confidence comes; he needs to feel the effectiveness of the system, to enjoy his style of play, and to grasp his tactical responsibilities."
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Looking ahead to the Fulham opener
The preparation culminates on Monday when Chelsea travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in their Premier League opener. It will be the first competitive test for Alonso’s new-look side and his specialized coaching staff.
With an expert boss and a coaching staff bolstered by specialists like MacPhee, Chelsea enter the new season with a sense of clinical purpose. Following the Fulham clash, the Blues face a rapid turnaround with a League Cup tie against Luton Town followed by a league encounter with Brighton.
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