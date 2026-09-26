AFP
Panic over! Kylian Mbappe's knee injury less serious than feared as Real Madrid star will be fit for the Clásico against Barcelona
Positive diagnosis for Mbappe
The collective anxiety surrounding the Santiago Bernabeu has finally dissipated after Real Madrid released a formal medical update on their star forward. Following his early withdrawal during France's Nations League encounter with Turkey, the 25-year-old underwent extensive scans to determine the extent of the damage to his left leg.
The club's medical staff confirmed that the player has avoided a catastrophic ligament tear, which was the primary concern for both club and country immediately following the incident in Kocaeli.
Official communication from the club noted that Medical examinations have confirmed a hyperextended posterior capsule in the player's left knee. was the final result of the tests. This specific ailment, an overextension of the posterior capsule, typically requires a rest period of approximately 10 to 12 days.
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Clasico availability confirmed
Perhaps the most vital piece of information for Madridistas is that Mbappe is now firmly on track to feature in the first El Clasico of the campaign. The high-stakes showdown against Barcelona is scheduled for October 25 at the Spotify Camp Nou, giving the forward nearly a month to regain full match fitness. Having started the season in blistering form with eight goals in his opening eight competitive appearances, his presence in the lineup remains crucial for Jose Mourinho’s tactical setup as they look to defend their domestic and European titles.
The timing of the injury means he will likely miss the upcoming La Liga clash with Villarreal and potentially the Champions League trip to face Roma, but he should be back in contention shortly thereafter. The medical team is optimistic that he can be sidelined for two weeks before rejoining full first-team training sessions. This recovery window allows for a cautious reintegration into the squad, ensuring he does not suffer a relapse of the same knee problems that hampered his performance levels during the previous season.
Zidane's initial fears eased
The situation initially looked much bleaker following comments from the French camp. New Les Bleus head coach Zinedine Zidane, making his debut in the dugout, cut a worried figure after seeing his talisman limp off shortly after scoring the winning goal.
The legendary figure had expressed significant doubt regarding the player's immediate future, which led to the French Football Federation allowing the striker to return to Spain for specialized treatment rather than remaining with the national squad for their upcoming fixtures against Belgium and Italy.
Reflecting on the injury at the time, Zidane stated: "He is not doing well. We are not going to take any risks. He suffered a knee injury when striking the ball and the situation does not look good enough for him to continue." The manager also added that unfortunately it doesn't look good when asked for his initial assessment in the mixed zone.
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Defensive injury concerns remain
While the news regarding the frontline is overwhelmingly positive, Real Madrid are still navigating a tricky period regarding their defensive depth. The club is currently monitoring Ibrahima Konate, who was also forced to withdraw from the France squad due to a ligament issue in his right knee. The center-back has returned to Valdebebas to begin his rehabilitation process, and like his international teammate, the club is hopeful that he might be available for selection following the conclusion of the current international window.
The medical staff will be working overtime to ensure both players are ready for a demanding run of fixtures that includes league games against Sevilla and Villarreal, alongside crucial Champions League group stage matches.
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