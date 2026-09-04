Getty Images Sport
A split-second changed everything! Why Kylian Mbappe’s penalty against Real Betis was not retaken despite Marc Bartra entering the box before the kick
The controversial penalty incident at La Cartuja
The closing stages of Real Madrid’s clash with Real Betis were marred by high drama when Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez pointed to the spot in the 93rd minute. After a foul on Vinicius Junior, Mbappe stepped up with the chance to rescue a point for Jose Mourinho’s side. However, the French superstar saw his effort saved by Alvaro Valles, who capped off a magnificent individual performance.
Immediately following the save, questions were raised by the Madrid bench and supporters alike as Marc Bartra appeared to have entered the penalty area before the ball was struck.
As per Mundo Deportivo, Replays confirmed that Bartra was indeed the first player to breach the perimeter of the box, and he was the man who ultimately cleared the ball for a corner after Valles’ initial save. Under standard FIFA laws, if a defending player encroaches and the penalty is not scored, the kick should be retaken if that player then influences the play. However, a technicality involving the positioning of Bartra’s feet at the exact moment of impact proved to be the decisive factor in the VAR review.
- AFP
Why the rules favored Marc Bartra
The primary reason the penalty was not retaken lies in a split-second physiological detail. While Bartra had lunged forward to anticipate a potential rebound, his feet had not actually touched the grass inside the penalty area at the precise moment Mbappe made contact with the ball.
Essentially, the veteran defender was mid-air, leaning into the box but not yet grounded within it. This distinction is vital in the modern interpretation of the rules, as encroachment is typically judged by the point of contact with the playing surface rather than the lean of a player’s body.
By being "crafty" and timing his jump to perfection, Bartra managed to gain a significant territorial advantage without technically breaking the rules of the game. This allowed him to be the first to reach the loose ball after Valles parried the shot, preventing Mbappe from having a second bite at the cherry.
Real Madrid frustrated by VAR decisions
This penalty drama was not the only time the video assistant referee played a major role in the match. Earlier in the evening, the visitors thought they had found a way back into the contest through substitute Carlos Espi.
The young forward, who had replaced Federico Valverde, produced a moment of magic just five minutes after entering the fray. However, video technology ruled out a superb goal scored by Espi due to a marginal offside earlier in the build-up, further compounding the frustration for Mourinho’s men.
- Getty Images Sport
End of the winning streak for Mourinho
The defeat marked a significant halt in momentum for a Real Madrid side that had previously looked formidable. The match at La Cartuja saw Los Blancos dominate large portions of the ball, yet they were unable to find a clinical edge in the final third.
The result represents the first official defeat of the season for Real Madrid, ending a run of three consecutive victories in La Liga. The timing is particularly inconvenient as the club prepares for the commencement of their Champions League campaign next Tuesday. Mourinho’s tactical decisions, including the surprise exclusion of Bernardo Silva from the starting XI for the second game running, will likely come under intense scrutiny from the Spanish press in the coming days as the team looks to bounce back from this setback.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting