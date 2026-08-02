'Back where he belongs' - Josko Gvardiol reacts to Bernardo Silva's Real Madrid transfer as Jose Mourinho era begins

Manchester City defender Gvardiol has opened up about the departure of his close friend Silva, who completed a move to the Santiago Bernabeu following the expiration of his contract at the Etihad. Silva was a central figure during Pep Guardiola's decade of dominance, but he has now chosen to seek a new challenge in La Liga under the guidance of Mourinho.

Speaking to The Athletic about the transfer, Gvardiol expressed both personal sadness and professional respect for Silva's decision to move to the Spanish capital. "Bernardo and I are great friends. How much have we lost? We’ll know when we get together at the start of the season, but we’re going to miss him. Bernardo is going back to where he belongs; he’d been talking about Spain for a very long time," Gvardiol stated.