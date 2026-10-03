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'The GREATEST icon' - Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's shock Portugal walkout
Fernandes offers public support to Ronaldo
The Portuguese national team has been plunged into a state of uncertainty following the dramatic departure of their long-time captain and talisman, Ronaldo. The 41-year-old forward shocked the footballing world by walking out on the squad last week, leaving many to wonder if his legendary tenure with the Selecao has reached a bitter conclusion.
Fernandes revealed that he has maintained direct communication with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, attempting to reassure him of his standing in the history of Portuguese football. In a powerful statement, Fernandes said: "I spoke with Cristiano and told him that he is and will always remain the GREATEST icon of our national team and our country. Our national team is united, not divided. Matters must be resolved internally and conclude well for both parties."
- AFP
Tensions rise under Jorge Jesus
The catalyst for this unprecedented walkout appears to be a breakdown in the relationship between Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus. The veteran striker found himself in an unfamiliar position during Portugal's recent 2-1 victory over Norway, where he remained on the bench as an unused substitute. This marked the first time in 18 years that the legendary forward had been left out of a competitive starting lineup and not utilized, leading to immediate reports of dissatisfaction.
Following that match, the 234-cap international reportedly held crisis talks with the 72-year-old Jesus and the hierarchy of the Portuguese Football Federation. However, the discussions failed to prevent his departure. In a statement addressing the exit, Ronaldo wrote: "After the press conference of the national team and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team training camp. In time, I will tell all the Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave."
Social media fallout and federation reaction
The impact of Ronaldo’s exit has been felt far beyond the training pitch, with the Portuguese Football Federation suffering a significant blow to its digital presence. Reports indicate that the national team’s official Instagram account lost more than a million followers in the 24 hours following the news of the walkout. The player himself added fuel to the fire by liking a social media post that was critical of how the federation and coaching staff have handled his recent involvement.
In response to the growing public backlash, the federation released a brief statement in an attempt to shift the focus back to footballing matters. The organization stated: "The entire delegation remains fully focused on the national team’s upcoming commitments and achieving the defined objectives."
Looking toward a resolution
Jesus, while initially remaining tight-lipped, has acknowledged that the situation requires his attention. The manager has come under fire for his handling of the country's greatest-ever player, but he remains adamant that the striker's status is not in question. Jesus recently explained: "I can’t ignore Ronaldo topic. Cris is a symbol of the Portuguese national team. He is a symbol of Portugal. Let that be absolutely clear. After the game, answering the question, there will be plenty of time to talk about that."
While the internal conflict continues to generate headlines, Portugal's form on the pitch has remained impressive. The Selecao currently sit at the top of Group A4 in the 2026-27 Nations League, maintaining an undefeated record with victories against Wales, Norway, and Denmark.
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