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'It's not the game for Luka Modric!' - Ruben Amorim reveals what AC Milan must do to get the best from midfield maestro
Amorim critical of Modric role
Amorim offered a frank assessment of Modric’s contribution following AC Milan’s chaotic 2-2 draw with Lazio, suggesting the Croatian legend was caught out by the frantic nature of the contest.
The Rossoneri looked headed for a heavy defeat at the Stadio Olimpico after a lethargic first half left them trailing 2-0. While the team eventually rallied to secure a point, Amorim was quick to point out that the game’s lack of structure actively worked against his veteran playmaker, who was hauled off after a series of uncharacteristic errors.
Speaking to DAZN Italia after the final whistle, the Portuguese tactician did not sugarcoat the difficulties his star midfielder faced in the heat of the battle. "We need to be really good with the ball in order to feel comfortable in the game. If we change hands all the time during it, then it’s not the game for Luka," confessed Amorim.
- AFP
A tale of two halves in Rome
The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions for the traveling Milan fans, who witnessed a first half so poor it drew boos from the away end. Lazio appeared to be in total command, clinical in their execution as Matteo Cancellieri and Tijjani Noslin capitalized on defensive lapses to put the hosts two goals ahead.
The atmosphere at the Olimpico was notably eerie, as Ac Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso compared the empty stadium to the COVID-19 period due to ongoing fan protests against the Lazio board. Despite the quiet stands, the Biancocelesti dominated the physical duels and left Amorim’s men chasing shadows until the interval.
Amorim agreed with the harsh assessment of his players during that opening period, noting the lack of intensity that nearly cost them the match. "The energy in the first half was honestly not there, we lost so many possessions without any pressure, simple passes. They went past our defenders too easily, but the second half was the opposite. We had energy, we controlled the game, it was a completely different team and a completely different game," replied Amorim.
Tactical shifts and Moreira impact
The turning point for the Rossoneri arrived through a bold triple substitution at half-time, which injected much-needed pace into the side. Diego Moreira, who had struggled in his previous outing against Juventus, was the hero of the night, scoring twice in a rapid two-minute burst to level the scoreline. The introduction of Yunus Musah also provided the engine room with the athleticism that was sorely missing when Modric was on the pitch.
Explaining the rationale behind the changes and Moreira's positioning, Amorim state. "We changed the way we present ourselves in the second half with Musah, because we understood we needed a little more pace in the middle. Also, Luka was really near the centre-backs, then it was four players to start one play, less space between the lines," the manager noted.
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Room for improvement in attack
While the recovery was impressive, the match also highlighted ongoing concerns for several of Milan's marquee names. Amorim acknowledged that the team is still a work in progress, particularly in how they convert possession into genuine goal-scoring opportunities.
"We need to spend more time near the box. We spend a lot of time with the ball, but far from the box, so we need to create more connections inside the box. You can put a lot of crosses in, but we need more variations, sometimes with corner runs from Pulisic and Alpha, but also Ramos is going to improve during the season," Amorim concluded .
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