'For me this is a dream' - Gabriel Jesus reveals he accepted a "significant" pay cut to join Barcelona

Jesus has officially been unveiled as a Barcelona player, completing a move that the striker described as a long-held ambition. The former Arsenal and Manchester City man has arrived in Catalonia to bolster a revamped attacking unit, with the club confirming the Brazilian forward has joined the ranks during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old was candid about the financial aspects of the deal, acknowledging that he had to lower his salary to facilitate the transfer from the Emirates Stadium. "Yes that I went down, significantly, but for me this is a dream," Jesus explained during his first official press conference. "Not only me, Barça has made a great effort so that this recruitment could happen."

The striker noted that while the possibility of the move seemed remote just a few weeks ago, he felt a spiritual guidance toward the project. "If you had asked me a month ago, this possibility would have seemed very unlikely. But God is watching over me. At 29 years old, and after everything that's happened these past two years, having the chance to play for Barca is only thanks to God. I'm excited and I always want to help. When I found out I could come here, I knew I wanted to play for Barca," he said.