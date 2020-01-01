Yanga SC’s in-form Mnata misses out in Ndayiragije’s Tanzania Chan squad

The goalkeeper has been an outstanding member of Timu ya Wananchi who are on top of the league table and are yet to lose a match

Young Africans' (Yanga SC) first-choice goalkeeper Metacha Mnata has been overlooked by head coach Etienne Ndayiragijje in his African Nations Championship (Chan) squad.

Mnata has been one of the key players for Yanga in the current campaign, where they remain the only side yet to lose a game.

For the goalkeeping duties, the Burundian coach has picked Aishi Manula of Simba SC, Biashara United’s Dan Mgore and their Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC’s) counterpart Juma Kaseja.

Kaseja has maintained his position in the squad despite the rivalry posed by his younger compatriots over the years.

Bakari Mwanyeto, who was signed by Yanga from Coastal Union and has seamlessly stamped his authority on the first team, has been included.

Timu ya Wananchi signed the centre-back to replace Kevin Yondani and he has gone on to fill the position that the 35-year-old defender had at national level as well.

Mwamnyeto is likely to be partnered with Simba’s Erasto Nyoni at the tournament that will be held in in January 2021.

In the striking department, John Bocco is the most familiar face and will likely be the man to lead the Taifa Stars' goal-hunting expedition.

Farid Mussa, another key figure at the Jangwani Street giants, has been named as well as Adam Adam of JKT Tanzania, who scored the first hat-trick in the ongoing Mainland season.

The selected players will join the camp from January 1 and will be involved in two friendly games against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tanzania Full Squad:

Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Juma Kaseja (KMC FC), Dan Mgore (Biashara United, Abdutwalib Mshery (Mtiwa Sugar), Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Edward Manyama (Namungo FC), Yassin Mustapha (Young Africans),

Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC), Aggrey Moris (Azam FC), Carlos Protas (Namungo FC), Said Ndemla (Simba SC), Baraka Majogoro (Mtibwa Sugar), Yussuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar),

Ayoub Lyanga (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Rajab Athuman (Gwambina FC), Ditram Nchimbi (Young Africans), Deus Kaseke (Young Africans), John Bocco (Simba SC), Lucas Kikoti (Namungo FC), Farid Mussa (Young Africans), Adam Adam (JKT Tanzania), Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar),

Abdulrazack Hamza (Mbeya City U20), Khelfine Salum (Azam U20), Samuel Jackson (Ihefu FC U20), Omari Omari (Tanzania U17), Pascal Gudance (Azam FC U20).