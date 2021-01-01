Yanga SC say no to Kariakoo Derby - 'We are not aware of Simba SC game' - Bumbuli

The official insists they remain with four league matches and they have no plan of playing their sworn rivals

Yanga SC Communications Officer Hassan Bumbuli insists the club is not aware of the Tanzania Mainland League Kariakoo Derby against rivals Simba SC scheduled for July 3.

The match had been initially planned for May 8, but late changes made Wananchi walk away citing failure to follow the set rules of the organisers. Tanzania Football Federation ordered the Tanzania Premier League Board to set a new date for the game and the latter settled for the aforementioned date.

However, the 27-time league champions insist they are not aware of the plan and as far as they are concerned, there are four matches remaining.

"The team is back in training and on Sunday we will play a friendly match against African Lyon at the Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam," Bumbuli said on Thursday.

"It will be one of our preparations for the remaining four league matches. We have games against Ruvu Shooting, Mwadui FC, Ihefu FC, and Dodoma Jiji FC.

"We already played against Simba on May 8 and we are done with that. I am talking about the remaining four league matches that are in the fixture timetable.

"As far as I am concerned, we also have two Tanzania Cup matches. One will be in the semis against Biashara Mara United and the final since I am confident we will qualify.

"We don't know whether there is a league match against Simba, we have not received any confirmation on the same and I cannot talk about what is not there."

Meanwhile, Azam FC have left their league rivals Simba and Yanga shocked after managing to extend the contract of striker Prince Dube.

The two mainland giants were keen to sign the Zimbabwean striker, who in one season after signing for the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ has managed to score 14 goals in the league.

With rumours spreading on social media that he had started negotiations with Simba, Azam have moved with speed to extend his contract for another two years to ensure he will be with the team until 2024.

His stay will be good news for Azam who are currently in the race to win the league and domestic cup title.