Yanga SC in the VPL title race till the end - Bumbuli

The club's media officer is hopeful they can lift the Mainland league’s trophy even though they are 21 points behind the current leaders

Yanga SC communication officer Hassan Bumbuli claims they have not given up on the Vodacom (VPL) title chase yet.

Although Yanga are distant fourth with 41 points, Bumbuli warns nothing is sealed yet and that there are still many matches to fight for in the final round of the 2019/20 season.

Simba are leading with 62 points after 24 matches but have played two more matches than their Mainland arch-rivals.

“We will only give up our title chase after playing 19 games of the second round of the league but for now, people should not be discouraged that we have lost the title race for this season's championship,” Mbumbuli told Daily News.

Yanga will face Alliance FC at Uhuru National Stadium and Bumbuli has said they will fight for a double over their Saturday opponents this season.

Yanga have not picked up a win in the last four VPL ties as they have drawn against Prisons, Mbeya City, Polisi Tanzania and Coastal Union, but Bumbuli is hopeful the bad run will end in Dar es Salaam, especially because the squad is fit.

“We already defeated [Allaince FC] in Mwanza in the first round and we hope to replicate the good performance because we have sharpened our blunt knife to tear apart any team that comes on the way,” Bumbuli said.

“All the players are in good health and those who had been shortlisted for injuries have recovered and now it is the duty for the technical bench to make choices for the match.”

Yanga picked up a 1-0 win over Gwambina FC in the Azam last Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of the domestic competition.