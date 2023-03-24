Worrying update as police tell Leeds United to close offices & club shop at Elland Road after serious security threat

Leeds United have closed their offices at Elland Road and the club shop on police advice following “reports of a security threat”.

The Premier League outfit announced on Friday morning that they were being forced to take immediate action following words of warning from local police forces.

A statement on the Whites’ official website read: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”

Police attended Elland Road after being made aware of a potential threat to security, with an investigation now opened.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises.

“Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night (Thursday).”

Club staff have been sent home, with Premier League football currently shut down during the latest international break.

Leeds are due to be back in action on April 1 when taking in a trip to table-topping Arsenal, before then playing host to Nottingham Forest three days later.