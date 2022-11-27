World Cup: Ghana 'under pressure' for crunch South Korea fixture - Addo
- Ghana will face South Korea on Monday
- They lost their group opener against Portugal
- Addo admits it will be tough
WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars will return to action when they take on the Taegeuk Warriors at the Education City Stadium on Monday.
Ghana will head into the fixture seeking victory since they suffered a 3-2 defeat against Portugal in their Group H opener. Meanwhile, South Korea managed a 0-0 draw against Uruguay.
Ahead of the clash, Addo has revealed why they will face a difficult task against the Taegeuk Warriors.
WHAT ADDO SAID: “First of all, surely, we have a chance especially since they played a draw so if we win against South Korea and Portugal win hopefully against Uruguay then we will be second so the chance is still big,” Addo said.
“And surely it will be very, very tough to beat South Korea because they are good. But now we have to win. We are under pressure but they are too.”
Otto Addo is optimistic Black Stars 🇬🇭 still have a chance ahead of South Korea 🇰🇷 meeting pic.twitter.com/yyImls5cZG— GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) November 27, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Black Stars will need a win to stand a chance of reaching the knockout stage. Heading into matchday two, Ghana are fourth without a point while Portugal are top with three points.
WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? After facing South Korea, Ghana will conclude their group matches against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday.
Editors' Picks
- Senegal have big World Cup ambition - Cisse backs African team to lift Qatar 2022 trophy
- Argentina's Messiah! Winners, losers and ratings as Leo inspires vital victory over Mexico
- Ghana fans to Andre Ayew: 'Please tell Addo not to play your brother Jordan'
- Mbappe makes the World Cup his playground! France winners, losers and ratings as Kylian downs Danes to seal last-16 spot