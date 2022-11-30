World Cup 2022: Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Micho celebrates Senegal’s progress - ‘Luck follows courageous people'

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has lauded Senegal for advancing to the Round of 16, saying they deserve the achievement.

Senegal withstood Ecuador pressure to progress

They will face England in the next round

Micho happy with Teranga Lions development

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lions of Teranga became the first African side to qualify for the Round of 16 in Qatar after a 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday.

Ismaila Sarr’s first-half penalty and a second-half strike from Kalidou Koulibaly powered the West Africans into the knockout stage.

While celebrating the achievement, the former Orlando Pirates, Uganda and Zambia head coach explained why Senegal deserve the achievement.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "It has shown since that time, and I must say they are really blessed. They have those committed, dedicated, and hardworking players," Micho said.

"And then less than one year after winning the Afcon, we see them progress to the Round of 16 in the World Cup.

"Someone would say they were not in a strong group and say this and that, but I personally believe that luck usually follows courageous people.

"In that regard, coach Aliou Cisse as a player reached the last 16, and now as a coach, he has reached the last 16.

"To the president of the Senegalese Federation, Augustine Senghor, the Senegalese federation as a whole and millions of Senegalese have a reason to be proud when they have won the Afcon, qualified for the World Cup, and now reached the last 16.

"Whatever happens against England, it is football. Anything is possible, but the progression shows that Senegal football is on the right path and is the pride of African football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Lions of Teranga will now face England in the Round of 16.

As they ready themselves for the next assignment in the knockouts, the African champions would be keen to repeat their last eight achievement from their debut World Cup appearance in 2002,

WHAT NEXT FOR SENEGAL: After convincing performances against Qatar and Ecuador, African eyes will be keen to see whether Cisse’s charges will maintain the same tempo against England.