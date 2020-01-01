Wilshere says Ozil truth will come out ‘one day’ as ex-Arsenal star remains open to MLS move

The former Gunners midfielder is surprised to see the World Cup winner being overlooked at Emirates Stadium, while he is looking for a new club

Jack Wilshere believes the truth regarding Mesut Ozil’s exile at will come out “one day”, with the former Gunners midfielder still baffled as to how the World Cup winner can be overlooked.

Mikel Arteta has shown that he will not shy away from making big calls at Emirates Stadium. Plenty have, however, questioned the decision to omit Ozil from his Premier League and Europa League plans given the German midfielder’s ability and lucrative contract in north London.

Wilshere is among those to have suggested that the proven 32-year-old should be playing a prominent role for Arsenal and that there is more to his absence than meets the eye.

The international expects his instincts to be proved correct at some stage, with Ozil set to lift the lid when he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2021.

“I think he'd be a big player in that team,” Wilshere told Sky Sports. “I would love to see Ozil play in that team under Arteta but obviously that's not happening at the moment. He could get on the ball and feed the likes of [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and [Alexandre] Lacazette.

“I loved playing with him. He was a top player. It's a shame, but what is happening is happening, and no one knows but I'm sure everyone will find out one day.”

While Ozil finds himself stuck in the shadows at Arsenal, former team-mate Wilshere is without a club altogether following his release by West Ham.

Interest has been shown in the 28-year-old, but no deal has been done as yet and a man who has endured his fair share of injury struggles down the years is keeping doors open to MLS and the CSL.

“I'm in a position now where I can make a decision based on footballing reasons and pick the team that I think I could fit into,” Wilshere said.

“I will have a look at the team, the players, the league they're in and how the manager wants to play. I don't think being at a smaller club like West Ham really suited me. There have been a few talks with clubs, but nothing that I have ever fancied quite yet.”

He added on where he could end up: “I don't think I have a preference to be honest. It has to be the right club for footballing reasons whether that is in England, , North America or anywhere, across Asia.

“I'm up for trying anything and I think at this point I have to be as well because I have been at a top club in England, I've been at a smaller club and I'm realistic to know that the chances of getting a big, big club in England are slim, so it might have to be somewhere else I have to look.”