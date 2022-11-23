News Matches
'Why is Alphonso Davies taking penalties?!' - Fans can't understand why Jonathan David didn't take Canada spot-kick against Belgium

Dan Bernstein
22:46 EAT 23/11/2022
Alphonso Davies reaction Canada Belgium World Cup 2022
Canada's Alphonso Davies missed a 10th-minute penalty against Belgium, and many fans were left perplexed as to why he took it in the first place.
  • Davies took kick instead of David
  • Courtois made comfortable save
  • David takes pens for Lille

WHAT HAPPENED? Davies' early miss on Wednesday came in Canada's first World Cup appearance since 1986. It would have been his nation's first-ever goal at the tournament.

THE VERDICT:

Would Lille's designated penalty-taker Jonathan David have been a better choice?

Maybe Davies got a bit ahead of himself.

His fans have his back, though.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada started brightly against Belgium and will be frustrated that they couldn't find a quick breakthrough, with Michy Batshuayi having given the Belgians the lead against the run of play.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANADA? Davies and co. are in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. They will face Croatia in their second match on Sunday.

