'Why is Alphonso Davies taking penalties?!' - Fans can't understand why Jonathan David didn't take Canada spot-kick against Belgium
- Davies took kick instead of David
- Courtois made comfortable save
- David takes pens for Lille
WHAT HAPPENED? Davies' early miss on Wednesday came in Canada's first World Cup appearance since 1986. It would have been his nation's first-ever goal at the tournament.
Early drama! 😱— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 23, 2022
Alphonso Davies had the chance to put Canada in front but Thibaut Courtois saved his penalty! 🧤 #BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup
BRICK. WALL. 🇧🇪🧱 pic.twitter.com/EcoEd50bBr— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022
THE VERDICT:
Would Lille's designated penalty-taker Jonathan David have been a better choice?
Maybe Davies got a bit ahead of himself.
His fans have his back, though.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada started brightly against Belgium and will be frustrated that they couldn't find a quick breakthrough, with Michy Batshuayi having given the Belgians the lead against the run of play.
WHAT NEXT FOR CANADA? Davies and co. are in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. They will face Croatia in their second match on Sunday.
