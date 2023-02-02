Why did Chelsea smash British transfer record for Enzo Fernandez? Owners explain £106.8m deal for World Cup winner

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, the men in charge at Chelsea, have explained why they smashed the British transfer record for Enzo Fernandez.

Blues broke the bank for Argentine star

Deal pushed through on deadline day

Investment for present and future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues completed the biggest deal of the January transfer window, and the most lucrative that English football has ever seen, when prising Argentina international Fernandez away from Benfica on deadline day. The World Cup winning-midfielder has cost Chelsea £106.8 million ($131m), with an eye-watering sum of money required in order to lure the highly-rated 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: Boehly and Eghbali – chairman and co-controlling owner of the Blues – consider Fernandez to be a sound investment for the present and future, telling the club’s official website of why they sanctioned a history-making swoop for the South American: “In Enzo we are signing a World Cup-winner and one of the brightest talents in global football. We are excited to add him to Graham’s squad and we are sure he will form an important part of our team going forward. Enzo has demonstrated his ability at the very highest levels so we’re looking forward to seeing what he will do in Chelsea blue!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez has inherited the No.5 shirt at Chelsea from Arsenal-bound Jorginho and will be hoping to make an immediate impact for the Blues – with Graham Potter’s side set to face west London neighbours Fulham in a Premier League derby date on Friday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea need to start seeing some return on their investment in fresh faces, with a spend of over £250m ($308m) in the summer of 2022 followed by another big money spree in January as the Blues seek to force their way back into contention for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.