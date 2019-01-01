Who will win the Premier League in 2019-20? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Manchester City made it back-to-back titles last season after pipping Liverpool by a single point, but will they make it three in a row this campaign?

Another thrilling season of action has kicked off and are looking to make it a hat-trick of titles.

Pep Guardiola’s men dramatically retained their title last term after being pushed all the way by , who finished 25 points above third-placed .

Who are the favourites to win the Premier League?

Man City are just 2/5 (1.40) with bet365 to win the Premier League for the third season in a row, having taken 10 points from their first four games of the campaign.

More teams

Guardiola's side have scored 14 goals already, including five against West Ham and four at home to , with the only blemish being a 2-2 draw with .

The draw ended a 16-match winning streak at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions for City, a streak which included two wins over Spurs.

Liverpool are the only side to boast a 100 per cent record after four matches but are still out at 5/2 (3.50) to win their maiden Premier League title.

The Reds eased past 3-0 to make it four wins out of four just before the international break, scoring 12 times and conceding just three goals in total.

Who are the Premier League outsiders?

Tottenham are 40/1 (41.0) long shots to win the Premier League, which comes as little surprise considering they finished 27 points behind Man City last term.

Spurs were stunned by Newcastle in their last home game and then surrendered a 2-0 lead at in the North London derby, meaning they have now won just four of their last 16 league games.

Arsenal are out at 66/1 (67.0) to end what will be a 16-year drought by winning the Premier League title next May.

The Gunners started impressively with two wins from two and rescued a point against Spurs, which may give them confidence after the international break.

Who are the Premier League underdogs?

can be backed at 100/1 (101.0) after a staggering upset by at Old Trafford was followed by a 1-1 draw at .

That result now means the Red Devils have taken just five points from their opening four games, and remain in eighth place on goal difference thanks to their 4-0 drubbing of Chelsea on opening day.

Article continues below

bet365 go 125/1 (126.0) that Frank Lampard can turn round a disastrous start and lead Chelsea to glory, with the Blues having picked up just one win in their four matches so far.

Such is the gulf between the top six and the remainder of the Premier League that , who are unbeaten with eight points to their name, are still 250/1 (251.0) shots with bet365 whilst are 400/1 (401.0).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.