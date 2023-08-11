Premier League penalty takers: Every team's spot-kick specialist listed

Here's what you need to know about which players are their club's dedicated penalty-kick takers, as well as some deputy options for your fantasy team

Premier League Fantasy Football enthusiasts will be eager to fill their team with the best penalty takers in order to earn maximum points in the event of a spot-kick being awarded. So which players should you be drafting into your ranks?

GOAL takes a look at those charged with responsibility of stepping up from 12 yards, with a few back-up options also thrown into the mix...

Who are the Premier League penalty takers this season?

When you're choosing your forwards for your Fantasy Team, you might be tempted to sign a striker who's a noted penalty taker and has a good conversion rate from the spot.

Of course, the penalty takers for each team are never set in stone. Some clubs might have a consistent, dedicated penalty taker at all times, but sometimes, things change - and some last-minute decisions on who is to assume spot-kick duties might arrive.

Additionally, there is the chance that the dedicated spot-kick taker has been subbed off or is simply not on the pitch at the time of the penalty being awarded.

Still, we've rounded up a list of each club's primary, as well as secondary, penalty takers in the table below, and the players who have the best chance of being picked to convert a spot-kick.

The primary penalty takers have been listed, and we've provided their deputy penalty takers should the first choice be unavailable to step up.

TeamPrimary penalty takerSecondary penalty taker(s)
ArsenalGabriel JesusJorginho, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli
Aston VillaOllie Watkins, Danny IngsDouglas Luiz, Leon Bailey
BournemouthDominic SolankeJunior Stanislas
BrentfordBryan MbeumoMathias Jensen
BrightonJoao Pedro, Danny WelbeckPascal Groß
ChelseaChristopher NkunkuReece James
Crystal PalaceEberechi EzeOdsonne Edouard
EvertonDominic Calvert-LewinDwight McNeil
FulhamAleksandar MitrovicAndreas Pereira, Willian
LiverpoolMohamed SalahAlexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez
Luton TownCarlton MorrisElijah Adebayo, Cauley Woodrow
Manchester CityErling HaalandKevin de Bruyne
Manchester UnitedBruno FernandesMarcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen
Newcastle UnitedCallum WilsonAlexander Isak Joelinton, Fabian Schar
Nottingham ForestBrennan JohnsonTaiwo Awoniyi
Sheffield UnitedRhian BrewsterOliver Norwood
Tottenham HotspurSon Heung-minJames Maddison
West Ham Said BenrahmaJarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta
WolvesMatheus CunhaHwang Hee-chan

