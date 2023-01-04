When will David Datro Fofana make his Chelsea debut? Manager Potter explains plan for new signing

Chelsea coach Graham Potter is unsure when new signing David Datro Fofana will make his debut for the club and suggested he could be sent out on loan.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old striker joined the Blues from Molde this month and was in the stands to watch their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on January 1. Potter, however, says Fofana will not be rushed into making his debut and said the club will give him time to adapt to his new surroundings.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He’s here at the moment but we still need to wait for the clearances and all those formalities," he told reporters. "He’s been on a bit of a break so we’ll give him some time to train and assess him, then find out the best solution in terms of how to take the next step of his career."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asked if the Ivory Coast international could be sent out on loan for the remainder of the season or allowed to stay at Chelsea, Potter said: "It’s too early to say. He’s an exciting player so we’re open-minded about it."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are in action against Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday.