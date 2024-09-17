When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw? Time, teams, stream & how to watch live

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Carabao Cup fourth round draw, including date, time, teams and where to watch on TV.

The 2024-25 Carabao Cup is once again the first chance for silverware in the 2024/25 campaign—Community Shield aside—and the tournament is already in full swing.

While it may lack the glamour of other competitions, this is a trophy that shouldn’t be underestimated. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were regulars in hoisting this cup before their title runs, and Liverpool, during Jurgen Klopp's final season, currently hold the crown.

Yet, this competition is also a golden opportunity for smaller English Football League clubs to make their mark.

The third round of the EFL Cup is currently underway, as Premier League clubs involved in European competitions make their entrance. Teams from the Championship, League One, and League Two slugged it out in the first round, with 13 top-tier sides stepping in for the second. Now, the heavyweights—Manchester City and Arsenal among them—join the fray.

But what date is the fourth round draw and what time will it take place? GOAL takes a look, plus how to watch it live on TV or stream online.

When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw? Date & time

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 10:15 pm BST / 5:15 pm ET Where to watch: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will be held upon the conclusion of the third round, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. It will commence after the final game, between Liverpool and West Ham, with kick-off set for 8:00 pm BST.

Immediately after the full-time whistle in that match, the fourth-round draw will be held, so that's around 10:00 pm BST to 10:15 pm BST, depending on the possibility for penalties.

How can I watch or stream the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will be part of Sky Sports Football's coverage of the last game of the third round between Liverpool and West Ham.

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast the Carabao Cup in the UK, with streaming available on the Sky Go or the NOW TV app.

No need to worry if you don't have a Sky Sports subscription! You can catch the draw live for free on the official Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Carabao Cup live on Paramount+, with new users able to sign up to a 7-day FREE trial.

Which teams are in the draw for the Carabao Cup third round?

Sixteen teams will await their fate in the draw, with reigning champions Liverpool hoping to secure their spot after joining the action in the third round.

The ball numbers for the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw are expected to be confirmed on the morning of Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

When will the Carabao Cup fourth round be played?

The fixtures of the fourth round or the round of 16 of the 2024-25 Carabao Cup will take place in the week commencing Monday, October 28. The games will likely be on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30.