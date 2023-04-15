'Welcome home Super Frank!' - Chelsea fans unveil special new banner for interim boss Lampard to show he's still loved despite sacking in 2021

Frank Lampard received a warm welcome back to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea fans held up a large banner in honour of the club legend's return as manager.

Chelsea's first home game since Lampard's return

Club legend welcomed back by Blues fans

Lampard was sacked as coach in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Lampard was appointed Chelsea's interim boss for the rest of the season in the wake of Graham Potter's dismissal as coach. The ex-Blues and England midfielder oversaw his first home game since his return on Saturday as his side faced Brighton in the Premier League and the home support held up a banner which read: "Welcome home, Super Frank."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard, who managed Chelsea for less than two years before he was sacked in January 2021, has already suffered two defeats since replacing Potter. His side were beaten 1-0 by Wolves last week before going down 2-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After the clash against Brighton, Chelsea will host Madrid for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.