'We liked Sadio Mane as a man and a player' - Bayern Munich hit back at agent's 'unfounded' allegations of racism

Bayern Munich have rersponded to accusations of racism made by Sadio Mane’s advisor Bacary Cisse against the club and Leroy Sane.

Cisse hits out at Sane and Bayern

Claimed they had problems with Mane's colour

Bayern refute claims

WHAT HAPPENED? After Bayern's humiliation at the hands of Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, Sane and the former Liverpool player engaged in a highly-publicised clash in the team's locker room. The former Manchester City winger was reportedly attacked by Mane, who was punished by the Bavarian powerhouse with a suspension. Cisse blamed the incident on Sane and the Bayern officials' problem with 'Mane's skin colour'. The player's representative has also said Mane's exit was not a footballing decision and because the club did not like "an African" being the club's "top earner." Bayern have now responded to his comments.

WHAT THEY SAID: The press release read: “We cancelled Sadio Mané’s contract by mutual agreement. Accusations of racism, which are now being levelled by Sadio’s entourage, are unfounded and have been from the start. Our coach Thomas Tuchel has also never told Sadio that he can never use him. FC Bayern liked Sadio Mané as a man and as a player. Unfortunately, the objectives that we set together when he signed weren’t achieved. That happens in football. We wish Sadio all the best and for lots of success at his new club,”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane has now joined forces with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and will be looking to put his Bayern days behind him after what was a rather unsuccessful stint with the Bavarians and one marred by controversy.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mane is a part of the enormous movement that is sending established players from Europe to the Middle East. It is anticipated that more expensive transactions will be made during the current transfer window and more will follow in 2024.