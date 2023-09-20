WATCH: Pure narrative! Jude Bellingham bundles home 94th-minute winner as Real Madrid snatch victory over Union Berlin in Champions League opener

Jude Bellingham scored a 94th-minute winner as Real Madrid beat Union Berlin 1-0 in their Champions League opener.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish giants looked to be heading to a frustrating goalless draw against the German outfit but the England international scored his sixth goal in six games to send the Santiago Bernabéu into raptures on Wednesday night.

Berlin were lacklustre in their marking from a corner in second-half stoppage time, Federico Valverde had time to shoot at goal from the edge of the box, and after a couple of deflections, the ball fell to the 20-year-old who tapped into an empty net.

More to follow.