WATCH: Foden gives City dream start in Manchester derby with sublime no-look finish

Phil Foden gave Manchester City the lead in the Manchester derby with a sublime no-look finish.

Foden gives City lead inside 10 minutes

Smashes home a no-look finish

Started and ended move

WHAT HAPPENED: After a blistering opening Foden took the initiative and started a wonderful City passing move. He then finished off the attack with a sweet, no-look finish, giving David De Gea no chance and putting Man City one-up just minutes into the derby.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester derby is one of the most hotly-contested matches on the English calendar and Foden set it alight with his finish. He has now scored against all of the 'Big Six' teams in the Premier League at least once.