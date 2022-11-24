WATCH: Cameroon players light up 2022 Fifa World Cup with song and dance
- Cameroon started World Cup campaign with defeat
- Indomitable Lions lost 1-0 to Switzerland
- But they brought good vibes with song and dance
WHAT HAPPENED? Cameroon lost 1-0 to Switzerland in their Group G opener as Yaounde-born Breel Embolo sank them. They might have left the stadium with their tails between their legs but they arrived with an aura needed for such a big tournament.
They were in high spirits, singing and dancing in contrast to their opponents who arrived at the stadium looking quietly consumed in the task ahead. Even Cameroon coach Rigobert Song joined in the frenzy as they sought to motivate themselves. At one time, it was Christian Bassogog who was the conductor of the singing and dancing.
Cameroon have arrived. pic.twitter.com/pNIVhGSNyW— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 24, 2022
Cameroon know how to #BringTheMoves at the #FIFAWorldCup 🕺🇨🇲#Qatar2022 @FecafootOfficiepic.twitter.com/SqYCew58ay— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 24, 2022
🇨🇲 Cameroon know how to turn up at a #FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022
Can they also #BringTheMoves on the pitch?
Cameroon are Africa's best ever World Cup team and here's why 🎬 pic.twitter.com/LHhDKBUShB— GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) November 24, 2022
Embolo when he goes back home in Cameroon and meets his dadpic.twitter.com/VSFMjY0UBZ— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 24, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cameroon continued with their poor run at the World Cup finals where they have now gone on an eight-match losing streak. Song's men last won a World Cup match 20 years ago. Having lost all group matches in the last two editions, they would be hoping not to continue that grim run. They will now try to avoid losing against tournament favourites Brazil and Serbia in Group G.
WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON? The next assignment for the Indomitable Lions is against Serbia on Monday.
