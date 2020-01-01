Vandenbroeck: Simba SC coach scoops top award for February

The Belgian coach has been named the best for the month of February after guiding his side to six wins

Simba SC coach Sven Vandebroek has been named the best coach in the Mainland for the month of February.

The Belgian coach battled to win the award ahead of close challengers Hitimana Thierry of Namungo FC and Abdul Mingage of Ndanda FC.

Ndanda striker Vitalis Mayanga was named the best player for the same month after beating Reliants Lusajo and Blaize Bigirimana, both of Namungo, to the gong.

More teams

Kocha Mkuu Sven Vandenbroeck akikabidhiwa tuzo ya Kocha Bora wa mwezi Februari. #VPL #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/3KRi7JGWFc — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) March 11, 2020

Out of the seven matches played in February, Simba won six and drew one and are currently sitting at the top of the 20-team table with 68 points.

Simba's latest defeat in the league came on Sunday when they lost by a solitary goal to rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in a derby played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

After the defeat, coach Vandebroek asked for forgiveness from the fans and promised to win their next league match against Singida United.

Article continues below

“Let me assure our fans that we will get back on the track quickly to keep moving forward,” Vandenbroeck told reporters after the derby.

“We are all disappointed with the outcome but that does not mean my boys did not put it all during the match. We had chances to score but unfortunately, we could not turn them into goals.”

Simba are chasing a third straight league title this season.