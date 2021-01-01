Van de Beek urged to push for Man Utd transfer as De Boer sounds Euros warning

The Dutch midfielder continues to struggle for game time at Old Trafford but could consider a switch during the January window

Donny van de Beek needs to consider leaving says Ronald de Boer, with the former midfielder warning the 23-year-old midfielder that he is in danger of missing out on the European Championships.

The major international tournament, which was postponed in the summer of 2020, will be staged this year. Van de Beek will be hoping to figure prominently for his country, but he is struggling to achieve similar recognition at club level.

A move from Ajax to Old Trafford was supposed to act a springboard for him to take his game to greater heights, with the talented playmaker having shown in his homeland what he is capable of.

Fierce competition for places in is leaving him frustrated on the sidelines, with just 20 appearances and only two of those being starts.

De Boer says Van de Beek could be overlooked by his brother Frank, who is Netherlands manager, unless he plays more minutes, with the January window presenting an out-of-favour performer with the opportunity to request a loan switch or permanent move elsewhere.

“ is coming, he will undoubtedly want to be there. Maybe it would be good for him to discuss with the club exactly what they want with him,” De Boer told AD. “If the view on playing time does not improve, he may have to declare that he should be loaned or even sold.

“You have to be lucky every now and then. Of course it doesn't look great now, but with a great performance it can suddenly change completely.

“We also don't know what's going on behind the scenes. Perhaps they have made certain agreements with his transfer, they will get him ready for next year this season. That always remains a bit of a guess.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sought to assure Van de Beek that opportunities will come his way if he remains patient. It may be that he gets a chance to impress in action against on Saturday.

Netherlands have been drawn in Group C of Euro 2020, alongside , and debutants North Macedonia.