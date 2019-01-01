USYNT star Reyna signs with Dortmund

The teenager will hope to follow in the footsteps of Christian Pulisic with his move to the Bundesliga runners-up

United States youth international Giovanni Reyna has signed with , the club have announced.

Reyna had been with ’s academy, but the 16-year-old departs the club’s youth side to join the Bundesliga outfit.

Goal had previously reported Reyna was to join Dortmund’s academy, though the teenager’s move is still subject to FIFA approval given his age.

The midfielder, son of former U.S. international, Claudio Reyna, who currently serves as NYCFC’s sporting director, was announced along with youth international Bradley Fink.

''Giovanni Reyna is the son of former Bundesliga player Claudio Reyna. He plays in central midfield and is without doubt a huge talent," Dortmund academy director Lars Ricken said in a statement.

"We're delighted that they've opted for Borussia Dortmund. Everyone at BVB is convinced that these two transfers show great promise."

Reyna is set to begin in the Dortmund youth sides, where he will look to follow in the footsteps of current star Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic joined the club at age 16 and received his first-term Dortmund debut as a 17-year-old.

Giovanni Reyna 🇺🇸 (16) and Bradley Fink 🇨🇭 (16) have joined the Borussia Dortmund U19 and U17 squads, respectively! 📝



Welcome to the club, lads 🐝 pic.twitter.com/rFasUbhS0i — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 1, 2019

He went onto become a key player for the Bundesliga club, culminating in a €64 million (£57m/$72m) sale to this past January.

Like Pulisic, Reyna was eligible to join Dortmund prior to the age of 18 due to holding a European passport. In Reyna’s case, it was through his mother’s Portuguese ancestry.

Reyna has featured at the U.S. youth international levels, starring at times for the under-17 side, after guiding NYCFC’s youth team to Development Academy title.

He would then depart the MLS side’s academy for Dortmund at the start of 2019, though the move was not made official until Monday.

His father Claudio, was among the starring members of the 2002 USMNT squad that made it to the quarterfinals of that year’s World Cup, narrowly falling to .

Claudio Reyna featured in four World Cups for the U.S., receiving 112 caps between 1994-2006.

He featured in the Bundesliga in the early part of his career with and , before spells with , Sunderland and in , finishing out his career with the in MLS.

Claudio has since gone onto management and has been the sporting director of NYCFC since the team’s arrival in MLS.