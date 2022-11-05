USMNT World Cup hopeful Sam Vines announces broken tibia that will keep him out of Qatar

USMNT World Cup hopeful Sam Vines has confirmed he will miss the tournament in Qatar after sustaining a broken tibia.

Vines sustains serious injury

Has undergone surgery

Out for 3-4 months

WHAT HAPPENED? The left-back had been in contention to make the USMNT World Cup squad after a strong start to the season with Belgian side Royal Antwerp which had brought a call-up to the Stars and Stripes squad for September’s friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia. However, he has now confirmed he is set for a long spell on the sidelines due to injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Life is full of ups and downs. Unfortunately yesterday I broke my tibia and had to get surgery. The operation went well and I should be back in 3-4 months," he wrote on Instagram. "Upset I missed the chance to be in the World Cup but I will be supporting the boys until the end thank you for all the support. I’ll be back stronger."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter must now look elsewhere for a back-up left-back to Antonee Robinson. Borussia Monchengladbach's Joe Scally could be a candidate, although Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest is also able to play on both flanks.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The team's first game of the 2022 World Cup is on November 21 against Wales.