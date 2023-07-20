Great first impression! USMNT star Christian Pulisic gets two assists before going off early in AC Milan debut

United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic registered two assists on his AC Milan debut.

Pulisic made Milan bow in friendly

Laid on two assists

Played first half and was subbed

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic made his first Milan appearance against FC Lumezzane, who play their football in Serie D. Milan raced into a 4-0 lead within 20 minutes, with Pulisic providing the assists for two strikes from Tommasso Pobega.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan then made the decision to sub 10 players, with Pulisic and fellow new signing from Chelsea Ruben Loftus-Cheek making way due to the rotation. Milan paid £17 million ($22m) to sign the USMNT winger from the Blues and they will hope he continues to play at his productive best.

WHAT NEXT? Milan face a much sterner test on Monday, when they play Real Madrid in their next pre-season friendly.