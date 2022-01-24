USMNT's Aaronson pledges international focus amid $27m Leeds transfer link

Brenden Aaronson insists he's fully focused on his upcoming games with the U.S. men's national team despite recent transfer links to Leeds.

Reports have linked the American star with a move to the Premier League amid another breakout season for the midfielder, who has become a key contributor for both the USMNT and his club, RB Salzburg.

But Aaronson refused to discuss transfer rumors as he prepares for a trio of vital World Cup qualifiers with the U.S. in the coming days.

What was said?

When asked about the reports linking him with Leeds, Aaronson replied that he is not yet willing to discuss anything involving his transfer status.

But the 21-year-old midfielder went on to say that it's not hard for him to look past those rumors linking him with what would be a career-altering move to the Premier League.

"It's not really hard for me because I'm focused on what's at hand," he said. "I'm focused on these World Cup qualifying games and that's all my thought process is on.

"That's something that's away from it and I'm really just not worried about it. I'm just worried about getting these wins with America."

The big picture

A move to the Premier League would be massive for Aaronson, with reports saying the transfer fee for the midfielder could reach up to £20 million ($27m).

But, as things stand, RB Salzburg are reportedly unwilling to sell as the club looks ahead towards their Champions League round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich next month.

Aaronson joined Salzburg from the Philadelphia Union in 2020 and has made 46 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.

He's also become a regular for the USMNT and was arguably the team's best player in 2021 as he scored four of his five career international goals last year with two coming in World Cup qualifiers.

In total, Aaronson has earned 15 caps for the U.S. and is expected to be a major part of the team's plans for upcoming matches against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras.

