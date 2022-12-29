Tyler Adams accidentally announces USMNT participation in 2024 Copa America

USMNT captain Tyler Adams appeared to accidentally confirm that his country will play at the 2024 Copa America prior to his latest run out for Leeds.

WHAT HAPPENED? After making it out of the 2022 World Cup group stages but still falling short of expectations in the eyes of many, USMNT captain Adams spoke of the importance of their team getting plenty of games in ahead of hosting the 2026 tournament alongside Canada and Mexico. But after the CONCACAF president played down the idea of the USA playing and hosting the 2024 Copa America, Adams also seemed to let the news slip that they will indeed be returning to the event.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking before Leeds United's 3-1 defeat at home to City, he told NBC Sports: "It's very important that now we use these upcoming tournaments and upcoming games to continue to build this chemistry together."

He continued: "One of the things we've lacked going into this first World Cup is it took us a long time to get our best players on the field and in camp together... Now leading into this (2026) World Cup, we have some big tournaments... we have the Nations League, we're going to have the opportunity to play in the Copa America which is going to be huge for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Copa America is a tournament hosted by CONMEBOL across South American nations, independent of North America and CONCACAF. But CONMEBOL regularly invites nations to appear at the tournament to boost the numbers. The USA last appeared in 2016 - their fourth time - and made it to the semi-final.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? Before the Copa America in 2024, Adams' priorities are in West Yorkshire and ensuring Leeds retain their Premier League status.