Tottenham Hotspur coach Cristian Stellini has revealed the club's admiration for Leicester City midfielder and England international James Maddison.

Tottenham coach reveals admiration for Maddison

Praises Maddison's delivery and crossing

Tottenham face Leicester

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham coach, who has been covering for Antonio Conte after his gallbladder surgery, admitted Spurs admire Maddison due to his technical ability.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters Stellini said: "We like Maddison. He is an important player in this league, a player with an important type of skill, like his delivery, his crossing, his right foot is a very important foot so he shoots, he crosses, he takes the set-pieces.

"He is a player you have to take care of. When you play against him, you have to be careful. When you feel how important is this type of skill, for sure you like this type of player. He’s a player with talent. At the moment he’s playing for Leicester, a team we play against. We take care of him like an opponent."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old midfielder, who is currently contracted with Leicester until June 2024. He has appeared in 17 matches thus far in the ongoing season scoring eight times and providing four assists.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR? After missing the clash against Manchester City due to gallbladder surgery, Antonio Conte returns to the Tottenham bench as they take on Leicester City on Saturday.