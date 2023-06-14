Toni Kroos slams outgoing Real Madrid team-mate Eden Hazard as he issues Jude Bellingham with harsh warning after €103m transfer

Toni Kroos didn't hold back in his review of Eden Hazard's Real Madrid career when reacting to Jude Bellingham's €103 million (£88m/$111m) transfer.

Hazard joined Real for €115m in 2019

in 2019 Bellingham's €103m transfer confirmed by Real on Wednesday

Kroos used Hazard example to issue warning

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian called time on his torrid spell in the Spanish capital earlier this month, when Madrid agreed to terminate the winger's contract a year early. Hazard, who won Chelsea's Player of the Year a record four times during his seven years at the club, joined Real from the Blues in 2019 for a staggering €115m (£98m/£124m). However, after 19 goal contributions in just 76 appearances across four injury-hit years with Los Blancos, that transfer has gone down as one of the worst in modern history.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kroos admitted as much when speaking of Bellingham's €103m move to the Spanish capital, announced by the La Liga giants on Wednesday. The German told his Einfach mal Luppen podcast: “€103m transfer fee? We now also had someone who came for a lot of money and virtually let his career rest. A lot of money and I think everyone would say in retrospect: That was not such a good transfer. But now let's start from the positive.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Bellingham comes into an already star-studded youthful midfield - with Kylian Mbappe also reportedly on Real's radar - one player who elected to say goodbye to the club this summer was Karim Benzema. The 2022 Ballon d'Or holder called time on a trophy-laden 14 years with the club in favour of a move to Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, something which Kroos feels shouldn't tarnish the Frenchman's reputation. He added: “Karim to Saudi? You can go or you may not go. It is each person's decision. There are circumstances that contribute to the decision-making. You do not interfere with it. You have to honour him as he deserves to be honoured.”

WHAT NEXT FOR KROOS? The German's retirement from international football means he is taking a well-deserved rest after a heavily congested season which saw him take in 52 matches for Real across all competitions. He will report for pre-season duty with Madrid alongside a host of new faces, as they look to get their transfer business done early.