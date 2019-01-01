'There is even more to come from Liverpool’, warns Sadio Mane

The forward is confident that the Reds have the potential to step it up some notches, and hopes that coincides with the decisive moments of 2018-19

‘There is even more to come’ from Liverpool, according to Sadio Mane as the forward hands out a stern warning to the Reds' title rivals.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Leicester City at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s men are four points ahead of nearest competitor Manchester City atop the log.

And while they have been talks about the Reds not showing the sort of attacking dexterity that defined last campaign, Mane believes results have vindicated their performances this season - even if they know they can hit 'top form'.

“We heard what some of the media were saying about us not starting off by playing as fast and exciting as last year, and we felt we weren’t at our best ourselves at times,” Mane told World Soccer.

“The results have been there but we know we could have done more with some of our performances.

“We are very competitive but know there is even more to come, for sure. In many ways, the team is stronger and we have produced some very mature performances.

“Hopefully we will hit our top form when it matters most.”

Since swapping Southampton for Liverpool in the summer of 2016, Mane has consistently starred for the Merseyside outfit.

The 26-year-old has hit 43 goals in 101 appearances - nine of those helping the Kops lead the way in the Premier League this season; a position he wants the club to maintain till the end of the season as he itches for a first Liverpool silverware.

“I can’t wait to lift a trophy with Liverpool. I know the fans are desperate for us to win the Premier League,” he added.

“It would be an amazing moment for the club. It has been far too long for a team the size of Liverpool.

“We believe we are heading in the right direction, but there are some very tough rivals – City were unbelievable last season and very strong again – but why not?”