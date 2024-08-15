The top 100 funniest fantasy football team names

Pick the perfect name for your team ahead of the Premier League season with our list of the wittiest football-related puns and jokes

The 2024-25 Fantasy Premier League is open! So, you've signed up to play the game, carefully selected your squad, designed a kit and then... the dreaded team name screen hits you.

We've all been there - spending far, far longer than is healthy trying to devise some kind of witty football-related pun with which to draw a laugh or two from the rest of the league.

As Premier League fantasy football games get under way ahead of the new season, GOAL is here to save you some time and energy.

We've collected the 100 funniest (family friendly) fantasy football team names. Have a quick read of these and you'll have your fantasy football side sorted in no time!

100. It's Getting Messi

99. Only Kruls & Horses

98. Purple Reina

97. Hakuna Juan Mata

96. Top Dier

95. It's All Gone Shane Long

94. Ibe Gotta Feeling

93. Batshuayi Crazy

92. Rhythm of Van Dijk Getty

91. Two's Kompany

90. Best Ings In Life Are Free

89. Bowen 747

88. Earth, Wind & Maguire

87. Citizen Kane

86. Krul Intentions

85. Giroud Awakening

84. Kepa Clean Sheet

83. Goals Aloud

82. Cry Me a River Plate

81. Dynamo Chicken Kiev

80. Cameroon Diaz

79. Backstreet Moyes

78. Diego Costa Coffee

77. Lads On Toure

76. No Kane, No Gain

75. Luke KyleWalker

74. Obi Wan-Bissaka

73. Krul and the Gang

72. Jurgener Believers

71. Alisson Wonderland

70. Lovren An Elevator

69. Gangster's Allardyce

68. Crouch Potato

67. The Big Lewandowski

66. Olympique Mayonnaise

65. Aaron Wan-Bissaka Nil

64. Bilbao Baggins

63. Top of the Klopps Getty Images

62. Come Digne With Me

61. Kings of Leon Osman

60. Dunk 'n' Donuts

59. Stranger Mings

58. Turkish De Ligt

57. Tea & Busquets

56. Pique and De Bruyne

55. Dzeko and the Bunnymen

54. The Cesc Pistols

53. TAA Very Much

52. Moves Like Agger

51. Sonic Huth

50. Neuer Gonna Give You Up

Getty

49. Silence of the Lahms

48. Losing My Reguilon

47. Inglorious Bas Dost

46. You Petr Cech Yourself

45. Pepe Pig

44. Bacuna Matata

43. Tinchy Sneijder

42. Obi-Wan Iwobi

41. One Flew Over Lukaku's Nest

40. Maddison Avenue

Getty Images

39. Expected Toulouse

38. Dukes of Hazard

37. Willian Dollar Baby

36. Enter Shaqiri

35. Chicken Tikka Mo Salah

34. Ctrl Alt De Ligt

33. Giroud Let the Dogs out?

32. Fiorentina Turner

31. Haalandaise Sauce

30. Gross Pointe Blank Getty

29. Kroos Control

28. Murder on Zidane's floor

27. The Zarate Kid

26. Smack My Bilic Up

25. Pique Blinders

24. Victorious Secret

23. Blink-1 Eto'o

22. The Passion of the Cruyff

21. Egg Fried Reus

20. How I Met Your Mata

Getty Images

19. Havertz Your Way

18. Absolutely Fabregas

17. Cesc and the City

16. Balotelli-Tubbies

15. Boom Xhakalaka

14. Neville Wears Prada

13. Klopps and Robbers

12. Lady Yaya

11. Lord of the Ings

10. Guns ’N Moses

Getty Images

9. Ayew Being Served?

8. The Wizard of Ozil

7. Flying Without Ings

6. Benteke Fried Chicken

5. Show Me Da Mane

4. Game of Throw-ins

3. Botman & Robin

2. Who Ate All Depays?

1. Haven't Jota Clue