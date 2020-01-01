‘The comeback will be historical’ – Chama roars after Simba SC suffer first defeat

The ‘Mwamba wa Lusaka’ have assured fans that they will bounce back to winning ways in their next league assignment

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has assured the club’s fans they will bounce back in a historic way after losing their first Mainland match.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Prisons on Thursday, to drop to third position on the log, eight points behind table-toppers Azam FC.

Chama, who was voted the best player and midfielder of the year in the 2019-20 campaign, has now taken to his social media pages to assure fans they will bounce back.

“The comeback will be historical,” Chama wrote on his social media pages. “We are Simba.”

While the defeat against Prisons was painful, the club also suffered a blow after defender Shomari Kapombe joined the growing list of injured players at the club.

Kapombe was stretchered off during their match against Tanzania Prisons as Simba went on to lose their first match of the season 1-0 and also relinquish second position to rivals Yanga on the 18-team table.

Goal can now reveal Kapombe has joined the list of injured players at the Wekundu wa Msimbazi, others being striker and captain John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Chris Mugali, and Gerson Fraga.

Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck has maintained a brave face, insisting losing the match was not a big issue but all he wants to see is how his players will respond to the defeat.

“We have to accept and move on and I have already asked my players to shift focus to the next league match,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by the club’s official website.

“In football, we have three results, you either win, lose or draw and it has happened that we lost our match, and it means we start preparations there and then for the next match and that is what I have told the boys, they should not cry over spilt milk, they should dust themselves up and focus.”

The defeat also came after Simba had picked up a 4-0 win against JKT Tanzania before the break. Their next two matches will be against Ruvu Shooting and Mwadui FC before facing Yanga in the Kariakoo Derby on November 7.

Simba will next face Ruvu Shooting on Monday.