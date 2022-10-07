Ten Hag sets Van de Beek challenge at Man Utd as Dutch midfielder remains short on minutes

Donny van de Beek has been told what he needs to do in order to see game time at Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag laying down a challenge.

Midfielder struggling for game time

Has been nursing an injury of late

Ten Hag knows all about his ability

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international midfielder has struggled for regular game time ever since he made a move to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2020. He has taken in 53 appearances for United, but many of those outings have been cameos off the bench, and after spending time on loan at Everton last season he once again finds himself playing for a future in Manchester under a fellow countryman who knows all about his ability.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag, who worked with Van de Beek in Amsterdam, has said when pressed on what the talented 25-year-old needs to do in order to figure more prominently: “He had a muscle injury, so it will take a couple of weeks. He’s now back on the training grass, so he’s outside doing his work but still individual, he’s not returning to team training, so we have to wait for that moment.

“He has to be fit. Obviously, that is his disadvantage. He is now for two and a half years here so he had a pre-season that was quite okay and his chances will come. When he came on against Brighton as a sub he did very well but you have to be available. And if you are not available you cannot get a place in the first XI and so now he has to make sure he gets fit and fights for his position.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van de Beek has seen just 19 minutes of competitive football across three substitute appearances this season, with his last outing coming in the closing stages of a 2-1 victory over Liverpool on August 22.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag’s side, who suffered a humbling 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City in their last Premier League fixture, will be back in domestic action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Everton.