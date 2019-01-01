Tanzania will manage against Rwanda without two key players - Ndayiragije

Stars are aiming at getting a win against their hosts in an international friendly game set for next week

will have to play Rwanda on Monday without the services of their two key players.

Fei Toto and Kevin Yondani are not part of the Taifa Stars squad in Kigali for the international friendly game. The former player has issues with his travelling documents as well as personal matters to attend to while Yondani is suffering from an ankle injury.

However interim coach Etienne Ndayiragije is confident those players present in the squad will fill the void left by the two.

"I am confident the players we have can do the job, they can fill the shoes left by Toto and Yondani," the Burundian told Mwanaspoti.

"Our preparations have been good and we are confident of getting a good result. We are also asking fans to turn out in large numbers and support us."

The last time the two teams met was in the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup where Amavubi won 2-1.

The two nations have met 10 times since 2010; Rwanda have won thrice, drawn two times and lost the remaining five times.